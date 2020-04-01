Census Day seeing challenges due to COVID-19

April 1 is Census Day in the United States. It's happening during a time of lots of challenges with COVID-19.

Government leaders in Brazos County are concerned about how that will impact the Census. Many of the college students from Texas A&M and Blinn may have moved back to their permanent homes and not get counted like they normally would.

"This kind of got lost in the shuffle. It was not one of those real high priorities and fortunately we got a reminder in the mail," said Peter Lair of College Station. He recently received another reminder for the U.S. Census.

There are concerns this year's count won't be as accurate.

"With the A&M students being gone that’s going to make a major impact on the local population and a lot of those kinds of things," said Lair.

"I just think it's important for everybody to make sure that they do their civic duty. I think that’s one of the things that we’re all trying to do now," said Lair.

Local census experts encourage students who lived off campus to submit census forms, one per household.

"We are working with Texas A&M to make sure that their message is consistent to students so that they are counted. They make up at least 40% of the population so it would be a big miss to not have them included when were looking for funding, federal funding for those programs that would serve them," said Jade Broadnax, a College Station Staff Planner.

"We want to make sure that they're counted here. Those who are living in off-campus housing, in either Bryan or College Station should be counted here," said Broadnax.

Another challenge is in-person census taking has been postponed.

Local planners are reaching out to under-reported and minority groups that don't always participate.

"We want to make sure we get our fair share of the $675 billion. That’s federal funding that goes toward schools, public works, emergency management, that kind of thing. So it’s really important to complete your census for where you live," said Allison Kay, a Bryan Staff Planner.

"The hardest to count population is kids. If you had a kid two weeks ago, you’re going to count them on your census form. You want to count all the kids and then especially non-English speaking and minority communities. We've worked to get those trusted voices in the community to get that word out," said Kay.

"I guess this afternoon I’m going to have a new project. I’m going to get online and do it online which I guess they said it would take about ten minutes," Lair said.

You can also fill out Census forms through the mail, by phone and online.

The deadline is August 14.

The Census data will be sent to President Donald Trump by New Year's Eve.