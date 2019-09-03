Security heightened at Centerville ISD following threat rumors

Centerville ISD believes there is no credible threat to their schools following rumors of violence over the weekend. Over the Labor Day holiday, the district notified parents that law enforcement was investigating a threat made against Centerville High School.

Students were met with much more security on Tuesday morning. Department of Public Safety state troopers and Leon County Sheriff's deputies were on campus as a precaution.

The district and law enforcement said verbal rumors spread about someone threatening the high school.

"You know, as a parent, I guess initially, the first response is fear. It’s that same feeling we get when we hear about a car accident with kids involved or, you know, a fire alarm goes off or something like that in town. That fear begins to try to take over," said Tommy Neyland, who has three kids in the district and serves as the school board's vice president.

"But if you take a few steps back and just think for a moment and lean on our faith, things are ok and this community is built out of people like that. Very faith-based and we know that at the end of the day, our kids are in capable hands," said Neyland.

He felt more at ease with DPS and sheriff's deputies on campus.

"As I drove up as a parent to drop my kids off this morning, there were officers just about every corner and that was an amazing feeling. Just that reassurance that they're going to take care of our kids," said Neyland. "We have amazing teachers. We have awesome administrators and they will do whatever it takes to ensure the security and safety of our students."

Centerville ISD Superintendent Jason Jeitz said he hopes parents are a part of the conversation when it comes to security.

"Just please talk to your kids. Make sure they understand the severity of making comments. In addition, you know feel free to call us at any time if you hear something that may be a possible situation," said Jeitz.

"Over the weekend, I was presented some information via word of mouth, and at that point in time, we looked at it as a rumor. But I did go ahead and contact law enforcement," said Jeitz.

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis told KBTX the threat about bringing a weapon to school was rumored to be from a former student.

"[We have] no suspects at this time. We have followed up and interviewed several where the rumors had come from. We've talked to several different kids," said Ellis. "Basically the threat that was made is, so far, we haven't substantiated anything on it. My investigators investigated most of the night last night, trying to follow up on the information we had, and so far nothing has come through," said Ellis.

Centerville ISD does not have a permanent school resource officer. The superintendent is talking with school board members about changing that.

"It's just a lot of stuff that’s just going on with the school with these mass shootings and stuff. It's just ridiculous in my opinion, and they need to do something about it. Especially when they’re kids because it’s our future," said Demetrius Gregory, who lives by the high school.

The superintendent said attendance was down Tuesday as some parents pulled their kids from school. Jeitz said parents can expect to see more law enforcement at the school all this week.

You can read the district's latest announcement on the incident in the related documents section of this story.