Centerville ISD warns parents about threat made against high school

Officials with the Centerville Independent School District are warning parents about a potential threat made against their high school.

In a note posted to their website, the district says they were made aware of a threat against the high school. They say extra law enforcement will be on campus Tuesday to secure the school.

They did not say the exact nature of the threat, or where it was made.

Here is the full message from CISD:

The District was recently made aware of a possible threat made to the High School Campus. Law enforcement has been made aware, and is assessing, the situation. While the investigation develops, the High School will have an increased law enforcement presence. The safety and security of our students is of paramount importance, and we will continue to be diligent in our efforts to ensure that all students and parents feel safe in CISD. We encourage all parents and guardians to have conversations regarding any claims of violence and report them as soon as possible.