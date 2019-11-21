Texas Central shares renderings of proposed high speed train

Texas Central has released renderings of what the high-speed train connecting Dallas and Houston could look.

Holly Reed, Texas Central Managing Director of External Affairs, says they’re waiting on two federal approvals regarding Environmental Impact and Safety before they can move forward with construction.

"We'll know a firmer schedule when we have those federal approvals,” said Reed. “We know it will take 5 to 6 years to construct, so we will start as soon as those approvals are in place."

Reed says a recent partnership with Kiewit, Mass. Electric Construction will help contribute to critical safety elements.

“This is another piece of the construction component coming together that will be able to deliver this safely, on time and efficiently,” said Reed.

Texas Central is hoping to get approval by mid-2020 and will start construction on the high-speed train shortly after. Reed says if all goes as planned, the train will be up and running by 2026.

Texas Central's CEO told Dallas media the project is "shovel ready."

Below is a statement released by Texans Against High-Speed Rail in response:

“Texas Central has not received the federal approval to construct nor the federal authority to operate their proposed HSR. The project also requires, as of the latest of cost estimate, $19B USD and the authority of eminent domain to complete this project; they have neither. With no eminent domain authority, they cannot even step foot on a large portion of the 9,000 acres of private and public property they think they are entitled to, let alone build an HSR on it. To call this "shovel ready" is absurd.”

Kyle Workman, Chairman and President, Texans Against HSR