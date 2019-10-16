Central Texas begins 3-day farewell to fallen deputy

A three-day farewell to fallen Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones, 30, begins with public visitation Wednesday and ends in a funeral service Friday.

Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday at Lake Shore Funeral Home at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Dr. in Waco.

A memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Friday at First Woodway Baptist Church at 101 North Ritchie Rd. in Woodway.

Burial follows at Gerald Cemetery at 3782 Bode Road near Elm Mott.

Members of the Falls County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers.

Police have released a tentative route for the procession from the church to the cemetery.

The procession will leave the church and head east on U.S. Highway 84 through Woodway to State Highway 6 where it will head east, following the loop around Waco To Bellmead where it will turn back onto Highway 84 and head east to State Highway 31 from where it will turn onto Heritage Parkway.

The procession will proceed down Heritage Parkway to Leroy Parkway and then to the cemetery.

Jones who was killed Friday afternoon when a car struck him and Riesel police Chief Danny Krumnow while they were assisting a motorist whose car evidently slid off State Highway 6 just south of Riesel, was a four-year veteran of the Falls County Sheriff’s Office and was serving as the office’s K-9 deputy at the time of his death.

He joined the sheriff’s office in August 2015 and was married two months later to his wife Courtney.

Krumnow and Jones were assisting the driver just before 2 p.m. at State Highway 6 and County Road 109 south of Riesel when they were struck by a Mazda sedan that hydroplaned, Howard said.

The driver of the Mazda was also injured and was taken to a local hospital, Howard said, but he had no further details.

Krumnow was flown to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco in critical condition.

He was later flown to Scott and White Hospital in Temple, where he underwent surgery to remove his spleen.

He also suffered a broken back, a dislocated knee a collapsed lung and nine broken ribs and faces multiple surgeries as he recovers.

The 100 Club Heart of Texas, a nonprofit formed to help families of fallen first responders, is accepting donations, which may be made online, to an account set up at any First National Bank of Central Texas branch, or by mail to the 100 Club Heart of Texas, PO Box 21990, Waco, TX 76702-1990.

More than 46 years has passed since the last time a Falls County deputy died in the line of duty.

On Aug. 21, 1973, Deputies Elbert Watkins and Dean Humphus were shot to death while trying to serve a commitment order.

