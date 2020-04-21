Central Texas boy, 5, dies of gunshot wound

A 5-year-old Killeen boy died Tuesday morning of what evidently was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Officers responded at around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive. (Photo by Eric Franklin)

Officers responded at around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive, just southeast of Iduma Park and Iduma Elementary School.

They and first responders “attempted lifesaving measures on the child,” but were unsuccessful, police Commander Ronnie Supak said.

The boy was pronounced dead just after noon, he said.

An autopsy was ordered.

Officers remained at the scene early Tuesday afternoon.

Further details weren’t immediately released.