Central Texas deputy killed, police chief injured at accident scene

A Falls County deputy died and the city of Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow was seriously injured at the scene of an accident on Friday afternoon.

It happened on SH 6 between Waco and Marlin. The deputy was not immediately identified.

Chief Krumnow was flown to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco with what were described as critical injuries.

Krumnow and the deputy were at the scene of an accident just before 2 p.m. at State Highway 6 and County Road 109 south of Riesel when, according to initial reports, they were struck.

All four lanes of the highway were closed down because of the accident.

No further details were available.

