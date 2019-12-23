Central Texas girl, 10, pulled from burning house dies

A 10-year-old Gatesville girl who was pulled from a burning house late Sunday night later died at a local hospital.

Authorities identified the girl Monday as Cheyenne Harrington.

She was trapped in her room by the fire and her mother and father were unable to find her because of the heavy smoke, family members said.

"She meant the world to us," Cheyenne's grandmother Sheila Whipkey said.

"A house can be replaced. A life can't be. We are not prepared. We don't have enough for funeral. They lost everything in the house," she said.

The fire was reported just before midnight in the 100 block of Oak Lane off Golf Course Road in Gatesville, police chief Nathan Gholke said.

Other family members escaped without injury said the chief.

The girl was taken to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple where she later died.

An autopsy was ordered, Gholke said.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were at the scene Monday.

Contributions to the family may be made to an account created in the girl’s name at National United Bank at 905 East Main St. in Gatesville