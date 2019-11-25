Century Square parking garage reopens following safety inspection

The parking garage at Century Square was reopened to the public on Monday after it was inspected by a licensed structural engineer whose report found no safety or structural concern.

That's according to Midway, the company that oversees the management of the Century Square property along University Drive in College Station.

"What visitors to the garage have observed is typical of precast concrete structures; it is a cosmetic inconvenience," said Kelly Agent, general manager of the property.

On Sunday, the garage was closed after a couple reported pieces of concrete falling Saturday night onto their car parked on the third level of the garage.

There were also large cracks in the concrete that alarmed the couple. Click here to watch our coverage from Sunday night.

"Employing the 'belt and suspenders' approach to reassure the public, the garage was closed until further structural inspections could be conducted. This was completed today," said Agent.

KBTX also inquired about ongoing work at the 100 Park apartments on the Century Square property after receiving messages from residents who expressed concerns about repairs to the building.

"We are doing work on the external façade, upgrading drainage, replacing landscaping, upgrading the pool, and doing external remodeling," said Agent.

Century Square's management team says engineers' reports showed no foundation issues at 100 Park.

"Like every other commercial structure operating in the City of College Station, every structure at Century Square was professionally inspected and permitted and found to be in compliance with all local and state building codes," said Agent.