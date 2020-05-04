Chamber President excited about Operation Restart

Last week, brick and mortar shops across the state began the process of re-opening at the recommendation of Governor Greg Abbott.

Here at home, we saw the first few signs of operation restart as some businesses opened their doors for the first time in more than a month over the weekend.

So we talked to Glen Brewer, President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, about his this weekend went.

He says the energy is electric. He says resident and business owners alike are more excited than he's ever seen them.

"Local small business owners are just excited to get back in there and create a plan to re-open their businesses as much as possible at a safe social distance," Brewer explained.

We asked if there might be any issues arising from social distancing violations. Brewer responded interestingly saying that there was no legal enforcement to his knowledge but that business owners are openly and actively seeking out guidance from local officials for directives.

Unemployment, however, is on the rise. Brewer says nearly 6,900 people have filed for unemployment in the last month and he expects that number to grow.

But even explaining those numbers, Brewer couldn't contain his excitement.

"As soon as we move into that next phase, I think we're going to see a lot of people getting back to work as businesses open and flourish."

