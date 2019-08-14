Chamber of Commerce preps for major events

The Chamber of Commerce Bryan/College Station has some major events planned from their biggest fundraiser of the year to the Economic Outlook Briefing. For more information, visit the Chamber's website.

Business After Hours

Tuesday, August 27, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Free event at Guaranty Bank & Trust on William D. Fitch in South College Station. Business After Hours is a way for community members to network while enjoying free refreshments.

Economic Outlook Briefing

Wednesday, August 28, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Hilton College Station.

$30.00 for Chamber members, $35.00 for non-members. Reserved tables are available. Organizers are expecting about 400 people to come together to learn about the recent legislative session and what it means for local business.

Lobsterfest & Golf Classic

Sept. 15th, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Lobster & steak at the Brazos Center. $75.00 per ticket. Golf on Sept. 16 at the Bryan City Course at the Phillips Event Center. This is the Chamber's primary fundraiser to pay for their activities throughout the year.