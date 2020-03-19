Chamber of Commerce president: Some local businesses will shutter forever because of COVID-19

“I have no doubt that there is.”

That’s Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer’s answer to whether he believes local businesses will close forever because of COVID-19 losses.

“We've had some people say that they're not sure they can open back up,” Brewer added. “If they were on such a tight budget to begin with, then they're not able to shut down at all or even scale back.”

Now, Brewer’s Chamber team’s full-time job is making sure that fate befalls as few BCS businesses as possible. He says they are in touch with local officials and legislators as they “craft their policies” related to COVID-19 relief.

At the grassroots level, Brewer points out that these local businesses are coming together to get through it.

“Smitty K's, Caffe Capri, the Village, are doing take-and-bake options where they will actually package the meal for you to take home and bake it yourself for your family,” said Brewer, who also mentioned that Lupe Tortilla has set up a pick-up tent for drive-through orders. “I really expect more unique and good ideas to come out of our local businesses.”

However, Brewer says that the economic hit is already beginning to trickle through the levels of business.

“I’ve heard in the hospitality industry that they have seen up to a 90% loss of revenue,” Brewer said. “Starting to get anecdotal information for the third level, people that are in sales, trying to go out and sell to people that have had their businesses closed. So, they're going to have shutdowns, and then printing—and everything like that is going to follow these guys close behind.”

For the full conversation with Brewer, see the video player above. For more information on the BCS Chamber of Commerce’s response to COVID-19, see the related links.

