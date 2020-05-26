Chamber president says SBA focused on issuing loans, not reporting numbers

"We haven't been able to get updated SBA numbers from our PPP funding."

That's what Glen Brewer, the President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce tells us.

But he says that's, surprisingly, a good thing.

He says the Small Business Administration has temporarily stopped providing information on the Paycheck Protection Program because they are completely focused on getting money into the hands of small business owners across the nation.

Brewer also talks to us about how the re-opening of bars has been received locally.

He says despite large numbers of people going out, most bars and restaurants were able to maintain social distancing through the use of outdoor seating areas and limited dining rooms. He says there were few problems encountered over the weekend and that the owners of the establishments with issues were extremely receptive to working with local officials to make sure they were in compliance.

