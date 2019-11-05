Change coming to College Station city council; no changes for Bryan council

Former College Station councilman John Crompton will return to the city council following a win for Place 2 against incumbent Jerome Rektorik.

Rektorik has served on the council for the past three years, and Crompton served on the council from 2007 to 2011.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney was unopposed and will serve another term. Mooney has served as College Station mayor since November 2016. He previously served on College Station's city council.

In Bryan, voters elected to keep Mayor Andrew Nelson in place, along with councilmen Reuben Marin and Prentiss Madison. All three men have served in their roles since November of 2016.

"We had a grand-slam home run. It was a landslide victory for all three incumbents. I want to congratulate councilman Marin and councilman Madison. I sure have loved serving with them and so delighted that they had such a huge victory tonight. I think the community sent a message that they like the direction we're going, they like the unified council we have, they like the decisions we're making, and we look forward to keeping Bryan moving forward," said Mayor Andrew Nelson.

According to Brazos County election officials, 15,960 ballots were cast, just under 14% of the county's registered voters.

