Changes coming to University Town Center along University Drive

The developers of University Town Center are looking to bring in more restaurant and business space along University Drive.

Restaurants like Blue Baker, Willie’s Icehouse and Grub Burger are currently there.

Landowners are working to bring in more food spots, offices and green space behind the existing restaurants.

The project is in the design phase but we’re told at least four restaurants are looking at doing business here.

“We’ll be refreshing the existing buildings, upgrading them and upgrading landscapes,” said Barry Moore with Stafford Barrett “Hopefully we’re sitting here in two years and it’s a completely different center with some options and opportunities that we haven’t seen in the market before.”

They hope to break ground this fall on the project that’s estimated to take a year-and-a-half.

