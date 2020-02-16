Chaos captured on camera following gunfire in Bryan neighborhood

Nobody was injured Saturday night after someone fired a gun in a Bryan neighborhood, according to police.

Video provided by Haley Allen

It's unclear who fired the gun, but a supervisor at the Bryan Police Department confirmed on Sunday morning that no injuries were reported in the incident that occurred near Mobile Avenue and Old College Road.

A door camera at a nearby home captured the moments immediately before and after the shot was fired just before midnight.

Prior to the shot, a crowd of people could be heard on camera nearby. After the shot, the footage shows people running from the area and several people yelling.