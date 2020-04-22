Chappell Hill aggravated robbery suspects wanted in multiple states

An aggravated robbery led to the arrest of two individuals wanted in multiple states.

At 10:55 p.m. on Apr. 21, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported robbery at a convenience store in Chappell Hill.

The store clerk reported a black male with a handgun robbed the store of cash and left in a vehicle traveling west on US 290. The vehicle description was obtained and sent out to multiple law enforcement agencies.

Within an hour, the vehicle was seen with two individuals inside near McDade, leading to a high-speed chase. The chase ended with the vehicle being spike by State Troopers and Lee County law enforcement officials.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with evading arrest in Lee County.

After traveling to McDade, Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators charged the suspects with aggravated robbery after evidence from the car linking them to the robbery at the Chappell Hill convenience story was found.

The driver of the vehicle was identified at Aparis Unique Higgs, 32, from Round Rock. She has an extensive criminal history including being wanted in Ohio and Pennsylvania for failure to appear. The passenger was identified as Ricky Caldwell, 19, from Round Rock. He also has an extensive criminal history and is wanted in Georgia for failure to appear.

Their bonds are currently set at $250,000 each.

