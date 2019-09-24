Charity BBQ cook-off to benefit Project Unity

A BBQ cookoff next month at Bryan-College Station Toyota will benefit local the local non-profit organization Project Unity.

Tickets are $5.00 for a plate and can be purchased right now at the Bryan-College Station Toyota dealership at 728 N. Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan.

The event is set for Saturday, October 5 from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with winners announced at 6:00 p.m. There will be delicious food and BBQ, drinks and fun.

Click here to be directed to the event Facebook page.

Project Unity is a dedicated non-profit organization designed to help strengthen local families in need. Donations are encouraged and 100% of proceeds will be presented to Project Unity.

If you have any questions or would like to enter the competition, please reach out to Jonathan Soria by phone at 979-492-1180 or email jsoria@purdymobility.com.

Click here to be directed to the GoFund Me page for this event.

For more information about Project Unity click here or go to the organization's Facebook page for updated events and ways you can help by clicking here.