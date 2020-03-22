Chasing century old record heat this week

Enjoy the cool down over the weekend?

Hope so. Warmer air will be quick to take back over in this final week of March.

Temperatures this week are expected to run above average -- much like they have through much of the month of March.

Afternoon highs are headed for the 80s Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, a few locations in the Brazos Valley will have the chance to touch 90° for the first time this year. If the thermometer in your backyard does not get there midweek, there will be another opportunity to do so Thursday afternoon.

The last time Bryan-College Station officially reached the 90s was back on October 20th, 2019. A high of 94° was recorded that day, breaking a 127-year-old record.

Speaking of records, there will be a few that are tested this final week of March. Opening up the history books, here are the days to monitor the thermometer:

• Tuesday: Record: 88° - 1920 | Forecast: 85°

• Wednesday: Record: 94° - 1928 | Forecast: 89°

• Thursday: Record: 90° - 1917 | Forecast: 90°

As it stood Sunday, the average temperature for the first 22 days of the month in Bryan-College Station sat at 68.6°. March 2020 currently is on pace to be the warmest March ever on record here in the Brazos Valley. If the forecast for the final nine days of the month holds, 2020 should have no problem taking the top spot in our history book.

