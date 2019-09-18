Chick-fil-A fans camping out ahead of opening day for new location

Just over 200 Chick-fil-A fans lined up Wednesday evening in the parking lot of the new Jones Crossing Chick-fil-A restaurant in the hopes of being one of up to 100 guests in line to win a free years supply of Chick-fil-A when the store officially opens Thursday morning.

The newest College Station Chick-fil-A located at 1700 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. will officially open tomorrow, September 19, at 6:30 am and will bring up to 85 new jobs to the area.

To celebrate, Operator Jerald Huggins is awarding a years supply of meals to up to 100 guests in line when he opens Thursday morning but campers were allowed to start lining up officially at the 12-hour mark.

Participants and guests will be hunkering down for the night, passing the time while being hosted by Chick-fil-A, fed dinner and will finish off the evening with a snack. Games, entertainment, prizes, and a block party will also help pass the time. Those who make it through the night and follow all the rules will be awarded free Chick-fil-A for a year tomorrow morning at 6 am when the event ends.

