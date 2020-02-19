Chick-fil-A in Bryan is closing next month to build a bigger, better location

Eat Mor Chikin? You'll have to go to College Station for that beginning next month.

Bryan's Chick-fil-A is closing temporarily on Monday, March 2nd for a scrape and rebuild of its restaurant on Briarcrest Drive next to Walmart.

The work should take approximately four to five months and will re-open on the same property, just in a different spot.

"We'll have a grand re-opening when it's complete," said Oscar Suarez, Marketing Operations Director for Chick-fil-A Bryan.

"We have proudly served the city of Bryan for 23 years from our current building. We're doing this so we can move into a bigger and better location to continue serving our loyal customers for many more years to come," said Suarez.

The location on Briarcrest opened up in November 1996 with Craig Hall being the owner for more than 20 years. Brent Dawson took over December 2018.

Customers can keep track of the progress by going to this web page or by following Chick-fil-a Bryan on Facebook here.

There are several Chick-fil-A restaurants in College Station including Texas Avenue at Harvey Road, Jones Crossing, Highway 6 near William D Fitch and a location on the Texas A&M campus.

