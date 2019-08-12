Chick-fil-A rolling out mac and cheese nationwide

Chick-fil-A fans, your mouth is going to drool is just reading this.

Chick-fil-A announced on Monday that it is adding mac and cheese as a permanent fixture to menus across the U.S.

It’s the first new full-time menu item since 2016.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A. We think it’s the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it’s also great on its own as a snack,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging. “Mac & Cheese is also available on our catering menu as a quick pick-up for a larger gathering. It has a delicious, homemade taste!”

Mac and cheese was tested in five markets before the announcement to roll it out nationwide.

This “cheesy” announcement wasn’t the only thing the restaurant announced on Monday.

Frosted Caramel Coffee also rolled out, but for only a limited time.

“It is a delicious hand-spun treat that combines Chick-fil-A’s custom blend of cold-brewed coffee with vanilla Icedream,” Chick-fil-A said in a press release.

Click/tap here to find a Chick-fil-A near you.

