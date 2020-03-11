Chick-fil-A to start selling bottles of sauces, profits go to scholarships

The widely-known fast-food restaurant, Chick-fil-A announced on Wednesday they will begin selling their two most popular signature sauces, Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauce, in 16-ounce bottles in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores as a pilot launch.

This will be the company's first endeavor into retail sales. From the sauce sales, Chick-fil-A says 100% of the profits will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which has helped nearly 60,000 team members pay for college through over $92 million in scholarships. This year, the initiative plans to award $17 million to 6,700 team members.

“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant,” said Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant. “And because our Team Members are truly our ‘secret sauce’ to creating a positive experience in our restaurants, each time a customer purchases a Bottled Sauce at a participating retailer, the Chick-fil-A profits will support Team Members through our scholarship program.”

The success of this pilot launch in Florida will determine the possibility of a national launch of sauce sales later this year.