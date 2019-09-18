Child advocacy group using tech to keep foster children close to home

A local non-profit is using technology to help get children out of foster care faster. It can take more than a year on average for a child to be placed in a permanent home from the time a child is ordered to be removed.

In the old days, Jacque Flagg says researching a child’s history wasn’t easy. It was “mostly telephone calls, that was 2001 there were no cell phones.”

Flagg is currently Board President for Voices for Children, a child advocacy group in the Brazos Valley. She signed on back in 2001 to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA.

As a CASA, she volunteered her time to work the cases of children pulled out of their homes and caught up in the foster care system.

“The trauma of being pulled away from your family, to begin with, and then not being able to see them,” said Flagg.

“365 days for a child is forever, it is life-changing,” said Voice for Children Executive Director AJ Renold. “The longer a child is out of their permanent home the harder it is to reunite them with their family.”

AJ started implementing the use of technology to speed up the process. Family finding software like ancestry.com, social media, and national databases helps find family members faster, so the child can stay in a familiar place.

“I’m terrified for children that don’t have a casa volunteer because I’m so aware of how the system can fail children,” said Renold.

In an effort to keep kids near home, Voices for children invites the family members they track down to a collaborative meeting early on.

“The longer that gets dragged out the longer the trauma and the worst the trauma is,” said Flagg.

The Brazos Valley CASA system is the only in the state that uses a collaborative family meeting system within the first 45 days. Voices for Children says it’s helped to cut down the time children are in temporary care.

