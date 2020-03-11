Child psychologist: Don’t catastrophize, but also don’t minimize COVID-19

Have you broached COVID-19 concerns with your child yet?

Whether you are worried about what they’re hearing on the news or you want to teach them to better wash their hands, Bryan-College Station child psychologist Adam Saenz says now is the time check-in with your kid.

"Don't wait for the kids to bring up the topic,” said Saenz, founder of Oakwood Collaborative and Counseling who specializes in adolescent stress management. “Don't assume that they'll talk about it when they're ready. They may not be aware of it. It may not be an issue, and that's why they're not talking about it. But, they may be very aware of it, and they're just so scared they don't even know what to say.”

Saenz joined First News at Four to explain his major dos and don’ts on talking to your children about COVID-19.



- DON’T wait for them to bring up the topic

- DON’T catastrophize, but also DON’T minimize

- DO ask how they feel, and give them permission to feel it

- DO reassure them that you will take care of them whenever they are sick for any reason

- DO thank them for talking to you

- DO remind them how much you love them

See the video player above for the full conversation.

