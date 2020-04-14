Police: Child injured after being struck by pickup truck in north Bryan

Bryan police are investigating a collision that occurred Tuesday evening between a child and a pickup truck.

It happened on Sandy Point Road near Lee Morrison Lane just east of N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Bryan police said a 12-year-old boy was injured after being struck by the pickup. He was first taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan and then airlifted to a hospital in Temple.

A spokesman for the police department said the child's condition was stable when he transported from the scene.

The driver of the truck was issued a citation but the police spokesman did not have details of what the citation was for.