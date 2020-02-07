Study: Children consume more calories in post game snacks than they're burning in the game

Texas A&M University’s Chief of Wellness Officer, Jay Maddock, conducted a study that measured how many calories children were expending in youth sports games, compared to the number of calories they were eating afterward.

Maddock thought of this idea after signing his children up for youth sports and discovering that other parents were bringing baked goods, hot dogs and Gatorade.

“We found the average kid played about 27 minutes, and they expended about 170 calories, and they consumed about 213 calories so 43 calories more than they were actually expending,” said Maddock.

Maddock explained they were getting a large bulk of calories from Gatorade and fruit-like juices. He recommends substituting the sugary drinks with water.

He’s working with youth sports leagues and coaches around the community to put a policy in place that requires standards of the snacks parents’ bring.