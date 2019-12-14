Children have breakfast with Santa at Neal Recreation Center

Kids got to enjoy a nice breakfast with Saint Nick Saturday morning at the Neal Recreation Center.

There were arts and crafts, games, and pictures with Santa Claus.

Organizers say it's always a joy to give kids and their families such a special moment during the holidays.

"I think it is important just to get the kids out and get them here," said organizer Jimmie Gilbert. "This is a fun day. There are no tutorials. It is just straight fun," he said.

Toys were given away as well. Many of them were donated from McDonald's and from the community.