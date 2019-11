Kick-off the holiday season with the Polar Express Pajama Party at the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley.

There will be dinner, crafts, story-time, train rides and a special visit from Santa on December 6 starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 per child, $10 per adult.

To purchase tickets, visit their website that can be found in the Related Links section or call at (979) 779-5437

Don't forget to wear your pajamas and bring a blanket for the train ride!