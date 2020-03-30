Children's center employee test positive for COVID-19

The Becky Gates Children’s Center in College Station had an employee test positive for COVID-19 on March 25, 2020.

Individuals with direct contact have been notified and are instructed to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms for 14 days.

"We feel it best for the health and safety of everyone at the Becky Gates Children’s Center to close until April 6, 2020," said Director Erica Ritter in a statement online.

During this time the center will be thoroughly disinfected and teachers will continue to communicate with families daily. Tuition will not be charged during this closing period.

"Texas A&M University, the Brazos County Health Department and Child Care Licensing have been wonderful in assisting the Becky Gates Children’s Center during this time," said Ritter.

The Becky Gates Children’s Center serves the children of Texas A&M University’s students, faculty, and staff and is part of Texas A&M University’s Division of Student Affairs.

Approximately 165 children, ranging in age from 12 months to 6 years participate in the program.