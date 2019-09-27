Children's Museum hosting Night at the Boo-seum for adults

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) -- Celebrate Halloween with an adults-only night of fun at the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley.
Joaquin Cervantes was on BVTM Friday to talk about Night at the Boo-Seum.
The event takes place at the museum on Thursday, October 24 starting at 5:30 p.m.
There will be games, contests, and lots of mischief to get into.
Tickets are $25 that include adult beverages and snacks.
Food trucks will be available.
You can purchase tickets by calling the museum at (979) 779-5437, online or from a CMBV Board member.
