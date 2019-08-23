Children's Museum offers membership discounts

The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley is offering discounts for family memberships. Throughout the month of August, the museum is giving families a 20% discount. Here are some of your options.

Clapping Hands Membership - now just $64 (was $80) for an entire year of admission for up to 4 people to the Children's Museum + special members-only events.

Standing Ovation Membership - now just $104 (was $130) for an entire year of admission for up to 6 people to the Children's Museum + Members-Only events + Discounts on birthday parties, summer camps, Daddy Daughter Dance and other events + Reciprocal membership to other Association of Children's Museums members - you can get 50% off admission to museums in Texas and across the USA.

For more information, visit the Children's Museum website. A link is provided in the related links section of this page.