Chilfest making changes ahead of 2020 event

Big changes are coming to Chilifest in April.

Chilifest's president Cole Roberts said Thursday BYOB will no longer be allowed on the Friday of the festival. This coming year, teams setting up their festival spots on Friday will have to purchase alcohol from an on-site vendor.

Roberts said it will make the experience safer and also make logistics easier for teams attending as their alcohol will be pre-ordered and delivered for the event.

Chilifest is also adding a second music stage and will have 19 artists. The lineup will be announced on January 17 at Shiner Park.

Early bird tickets go on sale January 1 through 17

They are also working on more improvements to the RFID wristbands that can be used at the event. Organizers said with the wristbands you don't have to worry about losing personal items like credit or debit cards.

Chilifest is April 3 and 4 in Snook.