Chilifest 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Chilifest 2020 is canceled due to the growing concerns of COVID-19.

The official update was given Friday morning.

Chilifest officials said the health and safety of attendees is the top priority and was the main reason for canceling the charitable event. This decision was made after consulting with local authorities and public health officials about hosting an event of this magnitude with the growing health concerns.

Chilifest requests for patience and understanding as they develop the refund process through the ticketing agency. For more updates regarding all refunds, visit Chilifest.org.

