Organizers say no plans to cancel Chilifest at this time

Festivals like SXSW have decided to cancel this year due to concerns over COVID-19, but organizers for Chilifest say the event is still planned for the first weekend of April.

"SXSW draws in people from outside of the United States, so that is obviously a bigger concern for them. Chilifest tends to be a very localized event," said Chilifest chairman Cole Roberts.

"We do bring in people from outside the state of Texas but for the most part, it is residents of Texas attending our event so we are less concerned about the possible spread," said Roberts on Sunday.

One addition they are planning to add this year is extra handwashing and hygiene stations for guests.

"At the end of the day the most important thing for Chilifest is to make sure we give back to the community as much as possible but at the same time ensure the safety of all of our attendees who come out,” said Roberts.

Roberts says thousands of tickets have already been sold for the two-day music festival in Snook and organizers have not had any concerns from the artists who are expected to perform.

More information on this year’s Chilifest can be found in the related links section.

