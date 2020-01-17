Chilifest 2020 entertainment lineup announced

Chilifest organizers have announced this year's entertainment lineup.

Cole Roberts, Chilifest 2020 Chairman, says they will have two stages with 19 performers during the music festival April 3 and 4.

Below is the full list of performers:

Friday, April 3, 2020 (listed in the order they will perform):

MAIN STAGE:

Jordan Nix & The Day Drinkers

Jacob Bryant

Kolby Cooper

Shane Smith & the Saints

Aaron Watson

HEADLINER:

Whiskey Myers

SECOND STAGE:

Tanner Sparks

Jacob Stelly

Bubba Westly

Joey Greer

Dylan Wheeler

Saturday, April 4, 2020 (listed in the order they will perform):

Josh Ward

Read Southall Band

Tracy Lawrence

Casey Donahew

HEADLINER:

Billy Currington

SECOND STAGE:

Seth Ward

Holly Beth

Ben Kadlecek

More details, including tickets and more information, can be found on their website at www.chilifest.org.

