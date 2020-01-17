Chilifest 2020 entertainment lineup announced

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX)- Chilifest organizers have announced this year's entertainment lineup.
Cole Roberts, Chilifest 2020 Chairman, says they will have two stages with 19 performers during the music festival April 3 and 4.
Below is the full list of performers:
Friday, April 3, 2020 (listed in the order they will perform):
MAIN STAGE:
Jordan Nix & The Day Drinkers
Jacob Bryant
Kolby Cooper
Shane Smith & the Saints
Aaron Watson
HEADLINER:
Whiskey Myers
SECOND STAGE:
Tanner Sparks
Jacob Stelly
Bubba Westly
Joey Greer
Dylan Wheeler
Saturday, April 4, 2020 (listed in the order they will perform):
Josh Ward
Read Southall Band
Tracy Lawrence
Casey Donahew
HEADLINER:
Billy Currington
SECOND STAGE:
Seth Ward
Holly Beth
Ben Kadlecek
More details, including tickets and more information, can be found on their website at www.chilifest.org.