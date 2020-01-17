Chilifest 2020 entertainment lineup announced

By  | 
Posted:

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX)- Chilifest organizers have announced this year's entertainment lineup.

Cole Roberts, Chilifest 2020 Chairman, says they will have two stages with 19 performers during the music festival April 3 and 4.

Below is the full list of performers:

Friday, April 3, 2020 (listed in the order they will perform):

MAIN STAGE:

Jordan Nix & The Day Drinkers
Jacob Bryant
Kolby Cooper
Shane Smith & the Saints
Aaron Watson

HEADLINER:
Whiskey Myers

SECOND STAGE:

Tanner Sparks
Jacob Stelly
Bubba Westly
Joey Greer
Dylan Wheeler

Saturday, April 4, 2020 (listed in the order they will perform):

Josh Ward
Read Southall Band
Tracy Lawrence
Casey Donahew

HEADLINER:
Billy Currington

SECOND STAGE:

Seth Ward
Holly Beth
Ben Kadlecek

More details, including tickets and more information, can be found on their website at www.chilifest.org.

 