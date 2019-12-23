Christmas Eve: Track Santa with your KBTX PinPoint Weather App

365 days out of the year, the KBTX PinPoint Weather app is there to keep you ahead of weather changes here in the Brazos Valley or wherever your phone takes you.

For one magical day of the year, it transforms into the KBTX PinPoint Santa Tracker App!

Starting at 9:00 a.m. Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24), hourly updates on the Jolly Ol' Elf's location will be available by simply opening the app. Not only will you get his last known location, but also the weather for Christmas Day in each location.

Don't have the KBTX PinPoint Weather app yet? No problem! Head to your phone's app store and search "KBTX Weather" to download or click one of the links below:

• iOS: HERE

• Android: HERE

Already have the app? You are good to go! Sit back, put the finishing touches on your Christmas wish list and get ready to track Santa Christmas Eve!

