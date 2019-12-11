Unique Christmas gifts for this holiday season

There's a shorter shopping season for Christmas this year, so we're helping you pick out some unique toys to put under the tree!

A lot of families are doing a lot of traveling for the holidays. Bridget Mais with Learning Express Toys says magnetic games are a great way to keep the kids entertained. There are also fun pads that children can decorate with stickers that are easy to keep up with.

The store also carries nativity scenes designed with games.

One of Mais' more popular games is called Genius Square. She describes it as a cross between Tetris and Battleship. "It's 62,200 something ways to solve it... I can't keep it on the shelf," said Mais.

You can also personalize a lot of gifts for free, like piggy banks and other items.

