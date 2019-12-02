Tall Christmas tree shortage hits the Brazos Valley

If you’re looking to chop down your own tree in the area, you might have a hard time finding a Christmas tree over eight feet tall.

Tim Knezek with Tim's Trees said it's not the number of trees that's the problem, it's the height.

"We have actually plenty of trees right now, but most of them aren't very big," said Knezek. "Most of our trees are going to be five to seven feet that we have for sale."

Tall trees take roughly five years to grow, and about three years ago, Knezek's farm had inevitable issues.

"For about three years, we had very low seedling survival," said Knezek.

Low survival rates mean future sales will be impacted.

"We definitely had a decrease in sales, and again that's just because we didn't have the trees to sell," said Knezek.

The weekend after Thanksgiving, Tim's Trees opened their gate to the community, but the shortage of tall trees didn't stop people from coming out.

"This first weekend, we sold nearly as many trees as we sold all of last year," said Knezek. "We have people that will buy 10-12 foot trees if we have them, but we just don't have that luxury right now."

Regardless of how tall the tree is, Knezek said it's all about the experience.

"People think of it as a family tradition," said Knezek. "We have cookies and hot chocolate available, and we can give you the whole experience."

Tim's Trees will be open the first and second weekend of December.