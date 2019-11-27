Christmas trees on sale by College Station Noon Lions Club

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 9:05 AM, Nov 27, 2019

Get your home ready for the holiday season by getting your next Christmas tree from the College Station Noon Lions Club.

They are offering Fraser Fir trees from 5 to 10 feet and prices ranging from $50 to $190.

Trees can be purchased from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on the weekend.

Members from the CS Noon Lions Club will be present to help customers choose a tree as well as load it into or on top of their vehicle.

All proceeds from the tree sales will benefit local charities as well as other local needs.

 