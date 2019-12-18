Church accepting donations for family who lost home in Walker County fire

A fire on Wednesday morning destroyed a large home in the Pine Prairie community of Walker County.

It happened in the 800 block of FM 980 north of Huntsville.

Several fire departments responded to the scene including the Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, Huntsville Fire, Riverside Fire, New Waverly Fire, Thomas Lake Road, and Dodge Volunteer Fire Department.

All occupants are out of the home and uninjured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Covenant Fellowship Church in Huntsville is accepting monetary donations for the family. Click here to be directed to their web page and click on DONATE and follow the instructions. In the description line put "Lohmann Family."

You can also drop off donations and gift cards to the church at 606 FM 1791 North, Huntsville, Texas 77340.