Church opens doors to provide a hot meal and celebrate the new year

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church has been providing hot meals on the holidays for years now.

After bringing back the free New Year's Day lunch in 2019, Gloria Kennard decided to open the church doors again in 2020.

"It's been really great," Kennard said. "The Lord has blessed this New year's Day lunch."

Kennard, who has been directing holiday meals for over 30 years, loves seeing friends and family come together. Not only do people come for the delicious meal, but also to simply gather and celebrate the holidays. Kennard said after all these years, she continues to do it for one reason.

"It's love, love for one another," said Kennard. "God is love, and love is action. It shows ownership, so if I say I love you, I'm supposed to show that I do."