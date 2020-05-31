Local organist bringing her music online while church remains closed

Texas churches had the option to start in-person services this month. Some have opened their doors, while others have chosen to stay online.

St. Thomas Episcopal in College Station is doing its services online, but even though the pews are empty, the music is still playing.

"I think we all have our own gifts that we offer, and this is my gift," said Bonnie Harris-Reynolds, the director of music at St. Thomas Episcopal.

Harris-Reynolds is the organist at St. Thomas. She says she started playing the organ a long time ago, and not having normal services has been tough.

"I miss the people, I miss the choir, and all of us singing and making music together. So, yeah, it's kind of like a real sense of mourning that we can't be making music together, but we're all doing the best we can," said Harris-Reynolds.

They have been able to have practices on Zoom, and Harris-Reynolds has started recording herself playing hymns and organ music and posting them to Facebook.

"It's to help encourage us and helps us keep keeping on during this and shed the light," said Harris-Reynolds

She says she hopes it will bring joy during the time apart.

"We will make it through this together and in the meantime we will find ways to encourage each other," said Harris-Reynolds.

To listen to Harris Reynolds' music you can visit the church YouTube page

Or Facebook