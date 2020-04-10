Churches looking ahead to special, modified Easter Sunday services

Local churches are trying to figure out how to celebrate Holy Week while still following social distancing guidelines.

Craig Yates, Pastor at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Bryan, says Holy Week has been difficult without the physical presence of church members. He says these guidelines are still taking some getting used to.

“Preaching in front of a camera, I have to confess, the first time I did it, it felt weird,” said Yates.

Yates says they have been live streaming their services, but are working to make Easter Sunday a little bit more special by making it a drive-in service.

“It is Easter Sunday and it is the celebration of our risen savior. We would love to do that with the church lots full and lots of people coming in,” said Yates.

Pastor Caleb Schoeneck at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in College Station says they are prerecording kids from the church playing instruments and singing solos to make Sunday even more special.

“It is to primarily keep people engaged with each other and have a sense of community even though we are not able to be together,” said Schoeneck.

Schoeneck says this would have been the church’s 15th year celebrating Easter Sunday with a sunrise service in Central Park. Now that service is being moved to a live stream beginning at 9:00 a.m.

“It pales in comparison to the live experience, but at the same time, it allows people to know that we are still working together even if we are not with each other,” said Schoeneck.

The church leaders say they are fortunate they still get to celebrate Easter Sunday with their members, even if it is a little bit different.

“We are going to press on and figure out our ministry,” said Yates.