Churches prepare for online services this weekend

Church pews in Bryan/College Station will be empty this weekend as gatherings of 10 or more people aren't allowed.

Churches are adapting to the restrictions from COVID-19 and will be streaming services online.

Pastors say using social media to check in on their congregations is important during times like these.

"Just to kind of check-in with our congregation. Hey, how you doing? How are your spirits? You know whatever we can do to just help even from a distance," said Jennifer Webb, the lead pastor of contemporary worship at First United Methodist Church.

"The community is here and God is present and we will all be in this together and we will be here for each other," said Rev. Trent Williams, an associate pastor at Friends Congregational Church.

Local pastors are also reminding people to look at the positives.

"This is life and we live it. We can't do anything about it, but we also know the Lord is with us and be positive that's my message. You can get easily get depressed, but look at the positives of it. We're home, we get to spend more time with our families, which is a good thing. We get to spend more time with our children and grandchildren that's a good thing," said Gordon Knight, the Pastor at Christ's Way Baptist Church.

If you're looking for your Sunday service live stream head to your church's website or Facebook page.