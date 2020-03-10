Bryan/College Station prepares for 2020 census

Starting on Thursday, if you live in Brazos County, keep an eye out for the 2020 census in your mail.

City of Bryan Staff Planner Allison Kay said the census questionnaire should come anytime from Mar. 12 to Mar. 20.

“They’ll get a little questionnaire similar to a postcard with a code asking you to go online to complete your census,” said Kay.

Kay said the census isn’t just for counting people.

“Also, it helps with redistricting, making sure we get the appropriate number of representatives,” said Kay.

On top of this, the census also allocates funds that offer services to the community that increases the quality of life in Brazos County.

College Station Staff Planner Jade Broadnax said they’ve been preparing since 2019 but it's been a conversation for a few years now. Since Brazos County has grown so much in the last ten years, Broadnax knows how important the census is for 2020.

“Our community has grown and will continue to grow for years to come,” said Broadnax. “It’s very important that we do have an accurate count for 2020.”

Broadnax said one focus since 2019 is the distribution of accurate information. One way they’re distributing this information is by their website. You can find that website in the related links section.

This is also the first census they’re encouraging responses online. Broadnax said she thinks it’ll provide a better turnout, but you still have the option to respond via mail or by phone.

“More people are inclined to respond online these days, so we’re hoping for a positive response and to have a more accurate count than those in the past,” said Broadnax. "People should respond to the census because it justifies the need for federal funding."

“And then if you don’t respond by the end of April, that’s when the census will start going door to door to those that have not responded,” said Kay.

The census is still looking to hire seasonal doorknockers, if you are interested in that position, visit the related links section below.