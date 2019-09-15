City mourns the passing of longtime College Station firefighter

The city of College Station on Sunday announced the passing of a longtime first responder.

For almost 30 years College Station Deputy Fire Marshal Lance Norwood battled fires and saved lives in our community, but it was cancer that eventually took the local hero's life.

The department announced Sunday morning "It is with a deep sadness that College Station Fire Department shares the passing of Deputy Fire Marshal Lance Norwood. Lance faithfully served the department, and the citizens of College Station, for more than 29 years. Lance will be deeply missed, and may he rest in peace."

KBTX featured Norwood in a 2017 broadcast as he was fighting the early stage of leukemia. He learned he had Myelodysplastic Syndrome following a routine screening that is paid for by the city of College Station.

His wife, Rose, encourages everyone to reach out to their insurance companies to inquire about coverage for an annual physical.

"Why not use those opportunities to make sure your blood work is good, your cholesterol? It could catch some things before it becomes a problem," said Rose Norwood.

Funeral and memorial service information was not immediately available at the time of this post. If and when that information is made public, it will be updated on this page.

