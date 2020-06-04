Future of Experience BCS uncertain, Bryan considers tourism marketing changes

There are a lot of questions facing the future of Experience Bryan College Station as the City of Bryan decides how they will handle tourism.

Last week, the city of College Station announced they would be ending their agreement with EBCS on August 1 and integrating tourism into the city's economic development office to help boost the economy due to COVID-19.

Mayor Andrew Nelson says the City of Bryan is considering a number of options, which include modifying EBCS, creating a new organization, or merging the Downtown Bryan Association with EBCS.

"Long term, I think it's disappointing to lose another touchpoint where we're working as one organization, but we certainly wish College Station success. I'm sure we'll be successful too, and we'll work together in a spirit of partnership as best we can," said Nelson.

What is known is that Experience BCS will not exist in the capacity that it has over the last 18 years, including years when it was called the Bryan-College Station Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Kindra Fry with Experience BCS says her team is working with both cities as well as making sure they are still marketing our community.

"What does this transition look like, what are the details of the transition, what are the expectations of the board of directors for this organization, what are the two cities what are their expectations are, how are they going to divide, so to speak, what their investment into Experience BCS is," said Fry.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says the county was only funding a small amount, about $25,000, to EBCS to market the Brazos County Expo Center, which requires less marketing now.