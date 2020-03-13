City of Austin confirms two positive cases of COVID-19

Austin Public Health confirms there are two presumptive positive cases of Coronavirus Disease in Austin-Travis County. These are the first cases to be confirmed in the area, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Texas to 44.

Officials say both cases are not believed to be community spread. APH has activated the Department Operations Center to allow for enhanced response coordination.

According to our coverage partner the Texas Tribune, Dr. Mark Escott, Austin’s interim health authority, says the two cases are not related to one another. One patient’s case is “epidemiologically related” to a case in the Houston area, and the other patient was transferred to a hospital in the area from another region in the state.

Austin Independent School District and the University of Texas in Austin canceled operations for the day.

