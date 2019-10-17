City of Bryan hosting Senior Masquerade Ball

The City of Bryan is throwing another senior party, this time it's a masquerade ball.

Ginny Smith was on BVTM Thursday to talk about the Senior Masquerade Ball.

Enjoy an evening of gaming, prizes, dancing, memories, costume contest and more at the Phillips Event Center on Thursday, October 24 starting at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person or $15 per couple presale and $15 per person or $25 per couple at the door.

You can get your tickets at the Parks & Recreation office, the Bryan Aquatic Center or by calling 979.209.5528.

